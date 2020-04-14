Covid-19: Tacha Reacts As Buhari Extends Lockdown By 14 Days

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has reacted to the extended lockdown of Lagos, FCT and Ogun states.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle shortly after the announcement was made, she lamented that the extension is just unreal.

However, she concluded by asking her fans to continue staying strong and expressed optimism that the disease would be defeated.

She wrote:

#LockDownNigeria 14 more what!!!!!

Oh lord.. I really don’t know how to react.

This is unreal

Imagine fighting an enemy you can’t see.. we can only hope for the best!

Another 14 days arhhg! Lord please take control ❤️

•

•

#TachaSilentAchiever

Stay Strong Everyone

we will win!!

