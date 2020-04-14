Asa Performs Davido’s ‘IF’ On Live Instagram (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Asa thrilled Nigerians with her amazing performance on her Instagram live on Monday.

The highlight of the performance was when she performed Davido’s ‘if”.

The singer, who earlier announced that the show would be her own way of cheering people up during this period of lockdown, had an outrageous number of engagements.

The multi-talented singer was also affected by the novel coronavirus as he cancelled a lot of shows earlier lined up for her.

Watch the video below: