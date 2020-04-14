Entertainment

Even If Buhari Locks Down For One Year, I Will Be Balling: Bobrisky

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian male Barbie and social media sensation, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has reacted to the extension of lockdown on some states in the country with a new video.

Sharing the new video on her social media page, the controversial male Barbie bragged that even if the president decides to extend the lockdown by a year, he would be balling hard.

Read AlsoMy Future Husband Must Be A Footballer Or President’s Son: Bobrisky

He shared the video while showing his meal for the day, which consists of fried rice and some other side attractions.

Watch the video below:

