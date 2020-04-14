Even If Buhari Locks Down For One Year, I Will Be Balling: Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian male Barbie and social media sensation, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has reacted to the extension of lockdown on some states in the country with a new video.
Sharing the new video on her social media page, the controversial male Barbie bragged that even if the president decides to extend the lockdown by a year, he would be balling hard.
He shared the video while showing his meal for the day, which consists of fried rice and some other side attractions.
Watch the video below:
"@gidifeedtv: “Even if #buhari extends the Lockdown for 1year I will still be balling” – #bobrisky brags as he eats fried Rice @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/95nOmKNRQc
— 𝔾𝕀𝔻𝕀𝕋ℝ𝔸𝔽𝔽𝕀ℂ (@Gidi_Traffic) April 14, 2020