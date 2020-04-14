Even If Buhari Locks Down For One Year, I Will Be Balling: Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian male Barbie and social media sensation, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has reacted to the extension of lockdown on some states in the country with a new video.

Sharing the new video on her social media page, the controversial male Barbie bragged that even if the president decides to extend the lockdown by a year, he would be balling hard.

He shared the video while showing his meal for the day, which consists of fried rice and some other side attractions.

