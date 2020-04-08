My Future Husband Must Be A Footballer Or President’s Son: Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky says her future husband must either be a footballer or a president’s son because he is too expensive to maintain.

The controversial figure further gushed about himself when he exclaimed that he is so fine.

He made this known via a post on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, 8th April.

He wrote:

“Fuck !!!!!! But let not lie I too fine Sha. Future husband, you must be a footballer or president son, because am fucking expensive to maintain.”