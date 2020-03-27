Bobrisky Warns His Hairstylist, Housemaid To Wear Gloves Before Coming Close To Him

A video fast trending captures the moment popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky told his hairstylist and househelp to wear gloves and nose mask before coming close to him.

In the video, the 26-year-old transgender could be heard issuing a stern warning to his maid and hairstylist to take precautionary measures before entering his house so he doesn’t contract the deadly coronavirus.

Information Nigeria recalls the cross-dresser told his fans to let him know when Jesus comes so he can take off his wigs, nails and make-up.

Watch the video below: