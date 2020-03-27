Entertainment

Why Are People Asking For Corona Money?- Bobrisky Asks

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has raised that alarm that he doesn’t understand why people are asking for money this period when its not like its Christmas period.

The controversial cross-dresser made the comment following reports that singer Peruzzi and Runtown did cash giveaway on their social media page.

Read Also: All These Love Songs, No Relationship, I Go Soon Dey Rap – Peruzzi

Since the duo did the giveaway, many fans have been stalking their favourite celebrities on social media to demand for ‘corona money.’

She wrote:

Wait, is COVID-19 a Christmas period or public holiday? Why are you asking for money? I weak,” he wrote in a mixture of English and Pidgin.

 

