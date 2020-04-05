Entertainment

“He Is A Moron” – Tacha Drags Ubi Franklin For Claiming He Bagged Deals For Her (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has come out to defend herself after she caught wind of everything music executive, Ubi Franklin said about her.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star, who was visibly upset, dragged the music executive by the neck for claiming he helped her in bagging some ambassadorial deals.

The controversial serial entrepreneur clearly stated that brands work with her because of the benefits they get and not to give her a ‘second chance.’

Tacha went on to refer to the music executive as a ‘moron’ while she commended her former manager, Teebillz for defending her.

It didn’t end there as the reality star took to Twitter to throw shots at Ubi Franklin as she stated that no one was going to treat her badly.

The reality’s star’s tweets
The reality’s star’s tweets

This comes after the music executive told the reality star’s rival, Mercy Eke that Tacha was always attacking him because he couldn’t give a spot on the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija and he never wanted to see her on it.

Read Also: ‘Tacha Begged Me For BBNaija Connection’ – Ubi Franklin Tells Mercy Eke (Video)

However, Ubi’s interview with Teebillz was the last straw for the reality star.

Watch the video below:

