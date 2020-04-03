‘Tacha Begged Me For BBNaija Connection’ – Ubi Franklin Tells Mercy Eke (Video)

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has accused reality star, Tacha of attacking him because he couldn’t use his ‘connection’ to put her on the Big Brother Naija show.

The media executive made this known during a live chat with co-reality Star, Mercy Eke on Instagram.

Ubi alleged that Tacha reached out to him before she joined the show to seek for help but he turned her away so she began abusing him on her social media page.

The media executive also admitted he never wanted to see her on the reality TV show.

Watch the video below: