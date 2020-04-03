National News

Coronavirus: FG Hints On Date For Ending Lockdown

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that depending on how Nigerians behave during the initial 14-days lockdown, the nation may or may not head for a further lockdown over the novel coronavirus.

According to Lai Mohammed, the minister for culture and information who spoke on behalf of FG on Friday, he stated that if Nigerians do not behave well during the initial lockdown, then an extension is imminent.

He said:

“If we don’t behave ourselves, there is likely that the lockdown will be extended, but if we behave ourselves, there might not be an extension and I hope we do so.

Read AlsoWhy Cases Of Coronavirus Are On The Rise In The Country: FG

“If we stay at home for two weeks and we are doing everything we are supposed to do, we should be able to effectively contain the disease.

“Therefore, my appeal to Nigerians is that they should obey the directive on social distancing, personal hygiene and shun gatherings; after two weeks, we will resume our normal life.

“But if they think it is a joke, then we may have to stay at home more than the two weeks,” he said.

Previous articleCoronavirus An Act Of God – Actress Susan Peters
Next article‘Tacha Begged Me For BBNaija Connection’ – Ubi Franklin Tells Mercy Eke (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an estimated 200 million inhabitants, currently...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who are willing to return back...
Read more

Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon be sent out to them...
Read more

COVID-19: Why Foreign Countries Are Evacuating Their Citizens From Nigeria – FG

National News Verity Awala - 0
Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, says there is nothing to cause worry over some countries evacuating their citizens from Nigeria.Speculations had started to...
Read more
- Advertisement -