National News

Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon be sent out to them so as to alleviate their struggle following the total lockdown of the state over the novel coronavirus, Vanguard reports.

Speaking via a state broadcasted message, he maintained that the state’s border remain closed until further directives are issued out.

“Implementation of palliatives to cushion the effect of recent directives on the citizens will soon take effect.

“International Oil Companies operating in the state should support government by donating towards the containment of the virus.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Anyone Who Arrests, Assaults A Pastor Is In Danger – Oyakhilome

“Let me sincerely thank all of you for your patience and understanding all these days.

“The sacrifices we are all making have greatly helped us not to record any positive case since the index case was reported.

“As we continue to put in our best as human beings, we expect that the Almighty God will intervene on our behalf and wipe away this plague from our midst. May I therefore urge you all to continue to seek the face of God as we earnestly await His divine intervention.

“All borders and markets in the state remain closed. Residents of Mgbuosimini-Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area are hereby warned to desist from flouting government directive on closure of markets or be prepared to face unpleasant consequences.

“Commercial vehicle operators will soon get appropriate directives on their operations in order to maintain social distancing.”

Previous article‘Tacha Begged Me For BBNaija Connection’ – Ubi Franklin Tells Mercy Eke (Video)
Next articleWomen Who Think Their boyfriends Are Stingy Have Low Morals – Reno Omokri
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an estimated 200 million inhabitants, currently...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who are willing to return back...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Hints On Date For Ending Lockdown

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has stated that depending on how Nigerians behave during the initial 14-days lockdown, the nation may or may not...
Read more

COVID-19: Why Foreign Countries Are Evacuating Their Citizens From Nigeria – FG

National News Verity Awala - 0
Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, says there is nothing to cause worry over some countries evacuating their citizens from Nigeria.Speculations had started to...
Read more
- Advertisement -