Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon be sent out to them so as to alleviate their struggle following the total lockdown of the state over the novel coronavirus, Vanguard reports.

Speaking via a state broadcasted message, he maintained that the state’s border remain closed until further directives are issued out.

“Implementation of palliatives to cushion the effect of recent directives on the citizens will soon take effect.

“International Oil Companies operating in the state should support government by donating towards the containment of the virus.

“Let me sincerely thank all of you for your patience and understanding all these days.

“The sacrifices we are all making have greatly helped us not to record any positive case since the index case was reported.

“As we continue to put in our best as human beings, we expect that the Almighty God will intervene on our behalf and wipe away this plague from our midst. May I therefore urge you all to continue to seek the face of God as we earnestly await His divine intervention.

“All borders and markets in the state remain closed. Residents of Mgbuosimini-Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area are hereby warned to desist from flouting government directive on closure of markets or be prepared to face unpleasant consequences.

“Commercial vehicle operators will soon get appropriate directives on their operations in order to maintain social distancing.”