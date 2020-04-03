Trending

Coronavirus: Anyone Who Arrests, Assaults A Pastor Is In Danger – Oyakhilome

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The senior pastor and founder of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome has expressed his displeasure over news that pastors of some churches are being arrested for gathering large crowd despite order restricting such as the country manages the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in reaction to a video wherein a police officer was spotted bragging after arresting a pastor, the popular cleric stated that anyone who harasses or arrests a pastor is in more serious danger than the pastor arrested.

He said:

“He was excited he arrested a Pastor. Terrible! But he is not the first to arrest a pastor. Jesus was arrested and Jesus was doing what the people didn’t want Him to do and the Apostles did what they were not allowed to do. The Government said, ‘Don’t preach in this name anymore’. They went on preaching. Right?! They arrested them.

“So it is not enough to say, well, if you do what the Government say not to do, then we have the power to arrest you. Arrest! That Pastor was not the first person to do what Government said don’t do. When I heard of it, I didn’t judge him because what if he was praying and that was the guidance he got?

Read AlsoWhy Cases Of Coronavirus Are On The Rise In The Country: FG

“Let me tell you, it is not everyone that will take some of the steps that we might take. Not everyone. The Holy Spirit knows exactly how He wants things done. It’s up to Him. What I’m always saying is that, anybody who assaults a pastor is in danger,”

“He is in more trouble than the Pastor. Pastors are not ordinary people. If you like you can call them ordinary men, that is up to you, but the Spirit that works with them, when that Spirit is fighting you, nobody can help you. No amount of prayer, no one can help you.

“It is only people who say they are Christians that fight ministers of the gospel. Others when they know, they remove their hands, He is a pastor. They shift away, but the one that is a Christian is bold, he enters the church.

“So, if you are a pastor and they assault you. Don’t feel bad, you are not the first, don’t feel bad. But, for the rest pray for your pastors, remember to pray for them. Never condemn a pastor. Never. Don’t ever do it. Don’t do it. Don’t join those who do it. Don’t! Keep your mouth to yourself.”

