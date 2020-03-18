Pastor Oyakhilome Prays Against ‘Coronavirus’; Says It Is ‘Demonic’ (Video)

Founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has shared a video on his social media page in which he prayed against the deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Information Nigeria recalls five new cases of the virus has been confirmed in Nigeria.

The World Health Organization, WHO, also declared Coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

In the video fast trending online, Pastor Chris prayed against the virus which he termed ‘demonic’ and he noted that Christians have been given power to subdue unclean spirits and diseases.

“In the name of Jesus, we come against coronavirus from the very cores of it, from the very roots of it, and we come against the devils, the demons of darkness that spearheaded this project,” the pastor prayed.



Watch the full video below: