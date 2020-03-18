Trending

Pastor Oyakhilome Prays Against ‘Coronavirus’; Says It Is ‘Demonic’ (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has shared a video on his social media page in which he prayed against the deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Information Nigeria recalls five new cases of the virus has been confirmed in Nigeria.

The World Health Organization, WHO, also  declared Coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

In the video fast trending online, Pastor Chris prayed against the virus which he termed ‘demonic’ and he noted that Christians have been given power to subdue unclean spirits and diseases.

“In the name of Jesus, we come against coronavirus from the very cores of it, from the very roots of it, and we come against the devils, the demons of darkness that spearheaded this project,” the pastor prayed.

Read Also: Katsina Records First Suspected Coronavirus Case

Watch the full video below:

