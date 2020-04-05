Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 5th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode has confirmed that the coronavirus patient that absconded from the Osun isolation centre has returned.

COVID-19: FG Seeks NASS Approval For N500Bn Intervention Fund

Following the move by the federal government of Nigeria to eradicate the novel coronavirus in the country, an approval has been sought from the National Assembly for an N500 billion intervention fund, Channels TV reports.

COVID-19: No License For 5G Has Been Issued In Nigeria

Series of conspiracy theories has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks and the novel coronavirus.

What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG

The federal government of Nigeria has come out to clarify that the 18-man Chinese medical team coming to Nigeria are coming to share their experience on how they handled the novel coronavirus in their country and not to take over the treatment of patients in the country.

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who are willing to return back into the country following the coronavirus rampaging countries.

Expect Palliatives Soon – Wike Tells Residents

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon be sent out to them so as to alleviate their struggle following the total lockdown of the state over the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus: FG Hints On Date For Lockdown Ending

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that depending on how Nigerians behave during the initial 14-days lockdown, the nation may or may not head for a further lockdown over the novel coronavirus.

Why Foreign Countries Are Evacuating Their Citizens From Nigeria – FG

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, says there is nothing to cause worry over some countries evacuating their citizens from Nigeria. Speculations had started to build up over the evacuation of foreign citizens from the country.

Bayelsa Governor Diri Signs Executive Order On COVID-19

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has signed an Executive Order on COVID-19 measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Governor Udom Announces 14-day Lockdown In Akwa Ibom State

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has announced a total shutdown of movements and prohibition of all events of any nature for 14 days in the State.