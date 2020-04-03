COVID-19: Governor Udom Emmanuel Announces 14 Days Total Lockdown In Akwa Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has announced a total shutdown of movements and prohibition of all events of any nature for 14 days in the State.

This is coming days after the state recorded its first five cases of Coronavirus.

Also Read: Akwa Ibom Govt Rejects COVID-19 Results, Demands For Fresh Test

The Governor made this known in a Statewide broadcast on Thursday.

He explained that this is to enable a thorough process of contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the five confirmed victims.

He further explained that the cases are mostly healthcare professionals who are in good health with no symptoms.

He explained that they have been moved to the State isolation centres for proper management.