COVID-19: Governor Udom Emmanuel Announces 14 Days Total Lockdown In Akwa Ibom

By Olayemi Oladotun

Nigeria's Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
'Africa Is Not A Testing Ground' – Drogba, Eto'o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two...
Anthony Joshua's World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua's defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev...
Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon...
Olayemi Oladotun
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has announced a total shutdown of movements and prohibition of all events of any nature for 14 days in the State.

This is coming days after the state recorded its first five cases of Coronavirus.

Also Read: Akwa Ibom Govt Rejects COVID-19 Results, Demands For Fresh Test

The Governor made this known in a Statewide broadcast on Thursday.

He explained that this is to enable a thorough process of contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the five confirmed victims.

He further explained that the cases are mostly healthcare professionals who are in good health with no symptoms.

He explained that they have been moved to the State isolation centres for proper management.

