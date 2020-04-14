Katsina Govt Orders Civil Servants To Resume Work

According to reports, the Katsina State Government has directed civil servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to continue to report to work.

The Government expressed that workers will be at work from ten o’clock in the morning to two o’clock in the afternoon on weekdays.

This was made known in a statement by the Head of the state civil service, Idris Usman Tune.

He expressed that the directive was sequel to approval from the state governor, Aminu Masari on the effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Mr. Tune also asked the civil servants to maintain the status quo and continue offering skeletal services to members of the general public until further notice.

He explained that the state government is making frantic efforts through relevant bodies and institutions to contain the spread of the virus in the state.