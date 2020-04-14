Stephanie Coker, Hubby Take A Stroll Amid Lockdown (Video)

Media personality and new mom, Stephanie Coker stepped out for a stroll with her husband, Olumide Aderinokun on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls the TV host stirred a controversy after she revealed she welcomed her daughter through In vitro fertilization, IVF.

Despite the extension on the lockdown, some Nigerians like Stephanie Coker are still observing the stay at home order with a casual manner while others are lamenting on social media.

The actress could be seen walking and enjoying the sunny weather with her husband by her side.

Read Also: Davido Sings Asa‘s Bibanke On Instagram (Video)

Watch the video below: