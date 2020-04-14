Davido Sings Asa‘s Bibanke On Instagram (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known Davido, passionately sang his colleague, Asa‘s 2007 hit track, Bibanke during an Instagram live chat.

Singer, Asa seemed really impressed as she nodded in approval as the singer showed off his vocal skills.

Information Nigeria recalls Asa also entertained her fans by her performing her colleague’s song, ‘If’ on the photo-sharing app.

This comes after she announced that the show would be her own way of cheering people up during this period of lockdown.

Taking over the mic, Davido sang one of her songs.

Watch the video below: