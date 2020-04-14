European Union Gives Nigeria €50m

The European Union has made a whopping donation of €50 million, which equates to 21 billion Naira in local currency towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.

This was made public by Bashir Ahmad, a presidential aide in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“The European Union’s €50 million (N21bn) donation to Nigeria is the largest support the Union has so far given to any country outside the Europe, the @EUinNigeria’s Amb. Ketil Karlsen discloses this at a meeting with President @MBuhari this afternoon, at the State House, Abuja,” Ahmad tweeted