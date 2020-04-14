I Will Remain In North East Until Boko Haram Is Defeated – Buratai

The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Buratai Tukur has vowed not to leave the forefront of battle against insurgency in the North east region until the battle against the dreaded Book Haram sect has been won.

Speaking during his address on Monday, he added that the Nigerian army can not afford to fight insurgency for 50 years or more like some nations are doing.“You may wonder that this counter-insurgency operation has lingered for too long, we all know globally that counter-terrorism is very complex. There are some countries that have fought counter-terrorism for close to 50years. But we’re not going to leave it, we will not leave this camp.

Read Also: Focus Conditional Cash Transfer On Lagos, Ogun – Omokri Tells Buhari

“We are here, we will not leave this camp until we substantially degrade these criminals. By God’s willing, we shall be there with you no going back once we commence. We will be with you in the valleys, on the hill, in the jungle, in the river and so on. As I speak now, we have some element that are providing us necessary intelligence and once we start, no going back. We are here and we make sure that we get ourselves properly motivated, properly equipped and I assure you will have the best of time.

“Some of you have been here before like two-three times but I tell you are going to have the best of time. We want the best out of you. We need your courage and determination.

“I want you to have at the back of your minds that Mr. President solidly behind you. We have already started getting the consignment of what we require for us to handle these insurgency and terrorism. It a matter of time and a very short time.

“If I ask you a question, will you answer me? The question is, is anybody ready to chicken out?

To which the troops chorused a thunderous ‘no’.