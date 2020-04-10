Ekiti Discharges Second Coronavirus Patient

The Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi has announced that the state’s second case of coronavirus has tested negative to the deadly disease after intense treatment and has been discharged.

He made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 9th April where he enjoined the state residents to keep staying safe.

“Our second COVID-19 patient tested negative the second time and was discharged from our Infectious Disease Hospital today. While thanking our team for a job well done, the job is not finished.”