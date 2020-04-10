National News

Aliko Dangote Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has opined that Nigeria could win the battle against Coronavirus pandemic if the government and the private sector worked together.

According to him, there is assurance of victory in Nigeria and other African countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic ‘If we all work together.’

Also Read: Donations For COVID-19 Uncoordinated, Lawan Tells FG

The billionaire said this in a goodwill message on the occasion of his 63rd birthday issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina.

Dangote called on all those in charge not to relent in their efforts, even as he commended the health workers and those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

“All hands must be on deck to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and every gesture of support from other stakeholders outside government and the business community in Nigeria and Africa, would go a long way to help tackle this global dimension issue, with its impact felt all over the world.

“If we all work together to combat this virus, then there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

 

