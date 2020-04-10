Aliko Dangote Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Coronavirus

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has opined that Nigeria could win the battle against Coronavirus pandemic if the government and the private sector worked together.

According to him, there is assurance of victory in Nigeria and other African countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic ‘If we all work together.’

The billionaire said this in a goodwill message on the occasion of his 63rd birthday issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina.

Dangote called on all those in charge not to relent in their efforts, even as he commended the health workers and those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

“All hands must be on deck to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and every gesture of support from other stakeholders outside government and the business community in Nigeria and Africa, would go a long way to help tackle this global dimension issue, with its impact felt all over the world.

“If we all work together to combat this virus, then there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.