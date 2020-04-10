Governor Okowa Confirms First Coronavirus Death In Delta

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has confirmed reports that Delta State has recorded its first Coronavirus death.

The governor confirmed this on Thursday on his verified Twitter page.

He said investigations revealed that the patient had visited Lagos two weeks ago and that the case was presented late to the facility.

The governor explained that in order to mitigate against the spread of the virus, the Delta Government is fast-tracking its contact tracing.

He said this was to ensure that all those that came in contact with the deceased patient are properly isolated and tested immediately.

See his tweet below:

These symptoms included difficulty in breathing. He was immediately given the necessary attention by healthcare professionals. Shortly after the specimen was taken, he passed away. However, his test results came back positive today. — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) April 9, 2020