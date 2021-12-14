One Year After, Tems Reflects On Her Time In Ugandan Prison

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, has taken to Twitter to reflect on her time in a Ugandan prison one year after the incident

It can be recalled that the ‘crazy things’ crooner and fast-rising Nigerian singer, Omah Lay were arrested and remanded in prison in Uganda last year for violating the country’s COVID-19 safety measures.

The duo, who were in the East-African country for a concert, were charged in court on charges of negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease.

One year later, Tems has taken to the micro-blogging platform, to reflect on how much progress she has made since the incident.

“This very day Last Year, I was sitting in prison in Uganda bonding with women and kids. I almost can’t believe the things I’ve seen so far. All I can say is God is too awesome and He will always have the last and final laugh”, she tweeted.