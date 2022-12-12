Travelers No Longer Require Mandatory COVID-19 Test – FG

Pre-arrival or post-arrival COVID-19 testing is no longer required for travelers, “irrespective of vaccination status,” according to a statement made by the Federal Government on Monday.

This announcement was contained in a letter by the NCAA, dated December 12, 2022, and addressed to airline operators.

READ ALSO: Ehanire: COVID, Insecurity Fuelling Re-Emerging Polio Variants In Nigeria

The letter read, “COVID-19 Travel Testing: Pre-departure and post-arrival COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction tests are no longer required for all passengers irrespective of vaccination status. The PCR tests required for all passengers who are partially/not fully vaccinated have been suspended.”

It further noted that aside from the suspension of the COVID tests, wearing of face masks was no longer mandatory for passengers on-board aircraft.

When contacted, the General Manager Public Affairs, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, said, ”That is the current state and development which is at the instance of the Presidential Steering Committee. They have the control over the issue. You can contact them for details.”