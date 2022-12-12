Sina Rambo Breaks Silence, Denies Domestic Violence Allegations

Popular singer, Sina Rambo has finally broken his silence after her wife, Korth Adeleke accused him of domestic violence.

Recall that Korth took to her Instastories today to call him out, accusing him of being abusive towards her and also not living up to his responsibilities.

However, the son of Governor Ademola Adeleke, trough his lawyers, in a statement, debunked the reports, which he claimed are false. He described the allegations as baseless and lies that have no iota of truth in them.

His lawyer described Sina Rambo as an upstanding and respectable member of the society who holds family values dear to his heart.

Read the statement below,