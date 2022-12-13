You Want Good Relationship, But Are You Ready To Put In The Work? – Timi Dakolo Asks

Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has opined that it takes hard work to make a relationship work but many people run away from the work involved in making their romantic affair become what they envisage.

The singer took to his Twitter on Monday to express his opinions on why many relationships fail, stating that many people who desire a good relationship are not ready for one.

He wrote: “I want a good relationship, I want a good relationship. Be honest, are you good for a good relationship?

“Are you sure you are ready to put in the work required for a good relationship?

The singer further disclosed that some only want to be in a relationship so that someone else can take care of their excessive lifestyle.

“Is it a relationship you want or a person to fund your excess lifestyle?!

“Be bold, you are an adult. Say it with your fool chest.”