I Need Someone To Love – Alex Ekubo Writes As He Turns 34

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo is a year older today, he turns 34.

The actor who has since taken to social media to share new photos of himself revealed in his birthday message to himself that he is looking for love.

”Today I turn 34, I’ve always believed that for a happy life, you need 3 things.

Someone to love, Something to do & Something to look forward to. So here is me thanking God for, the LOML,

”Nollywood & all the amazing work/fun stuff I’ll get up to after this quarantine.

People always say, “you only live once”, well if you do it right, Once is enough.

To everyone trying to get to their next level, just know that your speed doesn’t matter, Forward is Forward. & God will put you where he wants you, Even if no one thinks you deserve the position.

”That been said, Let’s lift each other up & cheer each other on, rather than try to outshine one another. The sky would be awfully dark with just one Star.

So pls let’s spread more love, we are all we’ve got. .

”’Signed,

Ikuku The Breeze of Nollywood

Peace & Love Always .”