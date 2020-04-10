General NewsNational News

COVID-19: Katsina Lifts Suspension Of Sunday Church Services

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread...
Read more
General NewsValerie Oke - 0

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of...
Read more
News FeedAmaka Odozi - 0

Bobrisky Hails His Surgeon For Doing A Perfect Job On His Body

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media space to jail his...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The Katsina state government has joined the growing list of states relaxing the suspension of church services.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, who made the announcement, he said there are still a few guidelines to be adhered to despite the suspension of the ban.

“Further to the government’s continuous review of the measures taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

“Gov Aminu Masari has today (Thursday) met with Christian clerics and reviewed the orders that affect weekly religious services in the state.

“The governor has directed lifting of suspension of Sunday Church Services with immediate effect.

“The services, however, are to be conducted under stipulated health and security guidelines.

“Church Services should not be prolonged in order to discharge the followers within a short period, which after due consultations, agreed to be conducted within one hour.

“People are strongly advised to maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to all rules and regulations provided by health experts in fighting the rampaging disease,” he said.

Previous articleMy Followers Hate Me – Uche Ogbodo Cries Out
Next articleI Want Peace And Happiness For Everybody: D’banj
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi stated this while speaking on...
Read more

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.In...
Read more

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

General News Valerie Oke - 0
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of late professor Ambrose Ali, former...
Read more

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients are being paid hazard allowance.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -