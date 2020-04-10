LifestyleHealth and Food

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed Tests Negative For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

He confirmed his health status in tweets posted via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Also Read: Lalong, Family Members Test Negative For Coronavirus

Governor Mohammed announced his recovery from the disease about two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He thanked the people of the state, as well as religious leaders in Bauchi and elsewhere for their support and prayers while he was in isolation.

The governor also thanked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the team of health experts in Bauchi tackling coronavirus.

See his tweet below:

