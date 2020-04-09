LifestyleHealth and Food

Lalong, Family Members Test Negative For Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.The Mission said from...
Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians...
Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and...
FG Frees 2,600 Prisoners Over Coronavirus

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the federal government would set at least 2,600 inmates...
Presidency Knocks NASS, Says Poor Nigerians Don't Need Internet, BVN To Access CCT

Barely 24 hours after the leadership of the National Assembly expressed displeasure at the manner in which the federal...
Eyitemi Majeed

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong and his family members have gone ahead to check their coronavirus status after the governor reportedly had contact with some confirmed cases.

According to his Director of Press and Public Affairs in the state, Dr. Makut Macham who released a statement on behalf of the state government, the governor and his entire family members tested negative for the novel disease.

“The governor encouraged the people that coronavirus is not a death sentence and if we are not careful, people can die out of fear and stigma.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

“I call on all our citizens, particularly those who notice any symptoms of the disease, including difficulty in breathing, fever, cough, sore throat, headache, and general fatigue, or have had contact with any infected person to report to health officials and submit themselves for examination.”

 

