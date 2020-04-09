Lalong, Family Members Test Negative For Coronavirus

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong and his family members have gone ahead to check their coronavirus status after the governor reportedly had contact with some confirmed cases.

According to his Director of Press and Public Affairs in the state, Dr. Makut Macham who released a statement on behalf of the state government, the governor and his entire family members tested negative for the novel disease.

“The governor encouraged the people that coronavirus is not a death sentence and if we are not careful, people can die out of fear and stigma.

“I call on all our citizens, particularly those who notice any symptoms of the disease, including difficulty in breathing, fever, cough, sore throat, headache, and general fatigue, or have had contact with any infected person to report to health officials and submit themselves for examination.”