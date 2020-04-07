Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight, Thursday 9 to 15 April, 2020.

The Governor said the aforementioned action was based on government’s plan to fumigate the entire state, which will commence on the April 9.

Also Read: BREAKING: Nigeria Records Six New COVID-19 Cases, 238 In Total

Lalong disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jos, the state capital on the progress report on the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

This is coming following the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases around the country.

According to the Governor, there will be no movement of any kind except for staff on essential duty during the lockdown.