National News

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Easter: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG locked down Lagos, Abuja To Secretly Install 5G – Oyakhilome

Less than 24 hours after popular cleric, Chris Oyakhilome came out with a spurious claim that 5g network is...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson reportedly spent the night in intensive care at a central London...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight, Thursday 9 to 15 April, 2020.

The Governor said the aforementioned action was based on government’s plan to fumigate the entire state, which will commence on the April 9.

Also Read: BREAKING: Nigeria Records Six New COVID-19 Cases, 238 In Total

Lalong disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jos, the state capital on the progress report on the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

This is coming following the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases around the country.

According to the Governor, there will be no movement of any kind except for staff on essential duty during the lockdown.

Previous articleEaster: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays
Next articleYul Edochie Slams Lagos Govt For Prosecuting Funke Akindele Without Observing Social Distancing
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Easter: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians celebrate Easter.This was made known...
Read more

FG locked down Lagos, Abuja To Secretly Install 5G – Oyakhilome

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Less than 24 hours after popular cleric, Chris Oyakhilome came out with a spurious claim that 5g network is responsible for the coronavirus death,...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th April 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 7th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Chinese Doctors Would Be Quarantined On Arrival -...
Read more

Coronavirus: Buhari Approves Recruitment Of 774,000 Nigerians

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians on a Special Public Works programme in the country to help reduce the...
Read more
- Advertisement -