Easter: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians celebrate Easter.

This was made known in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the federal ministry of interior.

“The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 as public holidays to mark the 2020 Easter Celebration.

“The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, urged Christians in the country to emulate the outstanding characteristics of Jesus Christ amongst which are tolerance, love, peace and compassion.

“Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola further called on them to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for Nigeria and the entire world at this time of global emergency of COVID-19 Pandemic.

“The Minister appealed to all Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of Government towards fighting the Coronavirus Disease. He reminded them of the need to adhere strictly to the measures put in place by relevant authorities towards preventing the spread of the virus…

“…in the country particularly, through the observance of social distancing, in addition to regular personal hygiene and sanitary practices.

“While wishing Christians a peaceful Easter Celebration, he assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration would continue to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the lives of Nigerians, especially with the palliative measures already put in place.

