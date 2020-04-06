National News

Buhari Orders Distribution Of 150 Trucks Of Rice To Nigerians

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered distribution of 150 trucks of rice seized by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to the 36 states of the Federation.

The Minister disclosed this on Monday while fielding questions from journalists at a news conference in Abuja.

The news conference was on the fiscal stimulus measures in response to COVID-19 pandemic and oil prices fiscal shock.

According to the minister, the seized trucks of rice had been handed over to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for onward distributions to Nigerians.

Read Also: COVID-19: Buhari Approves Release Of 70,000MT Of Grains

Ahmed noted also that Buhari had also approved the distribution of grains from strategic grain reserves across the country.

She said that measures will be taken to provide broader benefits to the citizens. “We don’t want to rush and announce measures that will end up benefitting only a few of the segments. Our interest is to make sure that as much as possible a lot of Nigerians are productive and have liquidity in their hands.

“This will help to increase the consumption thereby assist to improve the economy. “This is not something we will announce in a hurry without consulting with the central ministry and also without consulting with the key participants in the sector,” she added.

