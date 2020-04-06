COVID-19: Chinese Doctors Coming With Over A Million Masks – Minister

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, on Monday said that the medical team coming from China will bring more than a million masks.

The minister said this while speaking at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, adding that the medical team from China will bring with them, “globally scarce supplies”.

“A Chinese team is arriving in Nigeria soon. And they are bringing with them globally scarce supplies,” he said.

“The equipment includes PPEs and consumables and more than a million masks. The team will share their knowledge and skills with us.”