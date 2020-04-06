LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: Chinese Doctors Coming With Over A Million Masks – Minister

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, on Monday said that the medical team coming from China will bring more than a million masks.

The minister said this while speaking at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, adding that the medical team from China will bring with them, “globally scarce supplies”.

Read Also: Chinese Doctors Not Needed In Nigeria: MDCAN

“A Chinese team is arriving in Nigeria soon. And they are bringing with them globally scarce supplies,” he said.

“The equipment includes PPEs and consumables and more than a million masks. The team will share their knowledge and skills with us.”

