COVID-19: Chinese Doctors Will Be Quarantined On Arrival – Gbajabiamila

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed their resolve on how the Chinese doctors and nurses expected in the country will operate.

There have been concerns from various quarters on the expected arrival of some Chinese doctors and nurses in Nigeria, to help in the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak.

Disclosing the commitments which were arrived at in the meeting attended by Minister of health, Osagie Ehanire and others, Gbajabiamila said the Chinese experts will be quarantined for 14 days once they arrive in Nigeria.

He revealed this via a few tweets in his Twitter handle on Monday thus: ” I just met with the two Ministers in charge of Health over concerns expressed by indigenous medical practitioners and many Nigerians on the engagement of Chinese Doctors and Nurses for the management of COVID-19 in Nigeria. We extracted the following commitments from them:

Read Also: I’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)

1. The Doctors and Nurses will follow the protocol and be quarantined for 14 days once they arrive in Nigeria.

2. The Doctors and Nurses will at no time have any physical contact with any patient.

3. There will be strict compliance with all relevant immigration laws regarding work permits. We remain vigilant and Our engagement continues.

 

