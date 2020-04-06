I’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)

The senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Center (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has expressed his disappointment at pastors misleading people on coronavirus.

According to the popular cleric, the disease is real and any form of conspiracy theory is just a fallacy.

Speaking in a now-viral video, added that American would not hamper its economy to the tune of billions of dollars just to prove something to the world.

He further advised his members to stay safe, stay on lockdown, adding that it is biblical.

Watch the video below: