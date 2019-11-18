Matthew Ashimolowo Worships At COZA; Says Fatoyinbo Is In Covenant With God

by Eyitemi Majeed
Matthew Ashimolowo
Biodun Fatoyinbo and Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo, the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Center, has become the first clergyman to officially visit the embattled senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly,  Biodun Fatoyinbo, after the law court exonerated him in the allegation of rape levied against him by Busola, wife of Timi Dakolo.

Pastor Ashimolowo, who visited Fatoyinbo at the COZA headquarters in Abuja, was given the honour of mounting the pulpit and led the church’s service.

Read Also: Rape Allegation: Busola Dakolo Lists Mathew Ashimolowo As Witness

During his teaching, Ashimolowo emphatically declared that Biodum Fatoyinbo is a consecrated being who is in covenant with God, and as such, no man can bring up any charge against him without failing.

Watch the video below:

