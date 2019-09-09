Rape Allegation: Busola Dakolo Lists Mathew Ashimolowo As Witness

Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, has listed the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Matthew Ashimolowo, as part of her witness in the ongoing rape allegations levied against Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Monday served a writ of summon, asking Biodun Fatoyinbo to appear before it within 14 days or judgment would be ruled in his absence.

The Writ below:

“You are hereby commanded that within fourteen (14) days after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you, in an action of Mrs Busola Dakolo.

And take notice that in default, the claimant may proceed, and judgment may be given in your absence.”