Buhari Orders Immediate Evacuation Of Nigerians From South Africa

by Amaka

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa following the renewed Xenophobic attack.

Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari had instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, to involve the South African authorities on “appropriate measures” they can take to stop the xenophobic attacks on citizens of Nigeria.

The development comes after the President got wind of the report of the special envoy sent to South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the violent attacks meted on Nigerians and their properties in South Africa.

The delegation was led by Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), who took to twitter to annouce the President’s decision on the attack.

See the post below:

 

 

Tags from the story
Ahmed Abubakar, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Army Closing in on Political Leaders of Boko Haram – Major-General

“IPOB Is A Threat To National Unity, Herdsmen Is Not”-Lai Mohammed Tells BBC, FFK Reacts

Kidnapper Evans pleads guilty, remanded in Kiri Kiri maximum Prison

Nigerian teacher arraigned for Defiling schoolgirl in UK

See What These Children Did To Their Own Mother After A Pastor Told Them That She Is A Witch

Nigerian man exposes police officer who extorted him in Osun State

LASG explains why Meiran Building collapsed

Maryam Sanda who allegedly stabbed Husband to Death Granted Bail

Kirk Franklin slams preacher who wants $54m in donations because God told him to get his 4th private jet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *