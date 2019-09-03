Buhari Sends Special Envoy To President Ramaphosa Over Xenophobia

by Verity
Rhamaphosa, Buhari
Presidents of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa and President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is sending a special envoy to South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa with regards to the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the latter’s country.

The president made this known on Tuesday in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, adding that the envoy would share with Ramaphosa their concern about the security of Nigerian lives and properties in his(Ramaphosa) country.

He tweeted: I am sending a Special Envoy to President Ramaphosa to share our deep concern about the security of Nigerian lives and property in South Africa, and to ensure that the South African Government is doing everything within its power in this regard.

