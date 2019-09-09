Matthew Ashimolowo Declares Support For Biodun Fatoyinbo

The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Matthew Ashimolowo, showed up at COZA Abuja on Sunday to support Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Recall that the Senior Pastor of COZA is currently undergoing interrogations over rape allegations levelled against him by Busola Dakolo.

Matthew Ashimolowo is the first popular Pastor to publicly associate with Biodun Fatoyinbo since the rape allegations scandal.

