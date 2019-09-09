Oluwo Of Iwoland Stops Rain From Falling, Directs It To Four Other Neighbouring Towns(VIDEO)

African kings, especially the Yorubas, are known for their metaphysical power and it is in this light that we bring to you a video currently trending on social media which captured the moment the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, stopped the rain during an Egungun festival in the Osun community and also directed it to four other neighbouring towns.

The controversial Monarch after stopping the rain then said:

“With the power of the Most High God…. the heavy rain that wants to disturb the day was stopped !! Ashe Oba Kan soso tounje kabio kosi and all the glory and praise to God Almighty the owner and maker of heaven and earth and all therein.

Watch the video below: