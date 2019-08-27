Biodun Fatoyinbo Surrenders To Police

by Valerie Oke
Dakolos and Fatoyinbo
The Dakolos and Pastor Fatoyinbo

The senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has reportedly turned himself in for questioning at the Police Force CID Headquarters in Abuja over the allegation of rape levied against him by Busola, wife to singer Timi Dakolo.

He is expected to be quizzed by a team of 4 police inspectors led by Asst Commissioner of Police, Adaku Uche Anya.

Read Also: Video: Busola Dakolo Has Reportedly Been Crying For The Past 48 Hours And Can;t Be Consoled By Anybody Until She Speaks Biodun Fatoyinbo

The embattled senior pastor of the new generational church earlier shunned a panel of inquiry set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria(PFN).

 

