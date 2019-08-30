Fayose’s Media Aide Queries Police Over Raid Of Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Residence

Lere Olayinka, former media aide to the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has queried the motive behind the raid of the Abuja residence of senior pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo over rape allegation levied against him by Busola Dakolo.

Recall that the Nigerian Police invited the clergyman and detained him for several hours for investigation before he was finally granted bail.

Also Read: Biodun Fatoyinbo Surrenders To Police

The police force raided his residence to search for evidence in connection with the alleged crime.

Reacting to this, Lere Olayinka queried why Fatoyinbo’s residence is being investigated for an event that happened over two decades ago.

See his tweet below:

May be COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo is now being investigated for Money Laundering… — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) August 29, 2019