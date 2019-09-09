Nigerians React To Achievements Of Tacha And Seyi At 23

Minutes after Tacha, a 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, told Ebuka Uchendu during the eviction show on Saturday that Seyi, a fellow housemate, has not achieved close to what she did at 23, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to list out her achievement versus Seyi’s.

In the list, Nigerians sarcastically trolled Tacha by listing what they described as her achievements which can never be achieved by Seyi.

The controversial housemate has been tipped by many to win the reality TV show.

See what Nigerians listed below:

At 23 she has a thriving business. A real social media influencer. Sold out a dress she wore to the Saturday party and she doesn’t even know it 😂😂

An independent Queen. I Stan. https://t.co/5OHV9ciSGY — UNdirty Niger Delta. (@Karibiba) September 8, 2019