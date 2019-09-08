What I Have Acheived At 23, Seyi Hasn’t Acheived It At 30: Tacha Tells Ebuka (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2019 Housemate, Symply Tacha was all types of pepper after she took a painful swipe at Seyi during the Live Eviction Show on Sunday.

It all transpired when Ebuka asked Seyi about his fights with Tacha, and Seyi revealed that though Tacha is a sweet little girl, but she tries to put up a ‘gangster’ attitude that isn’t her.

Tacha, who rose up to defend herself, retorted stating Seyi is always drunk, and the fact that they tried to talk about their issues yesterday, his ‘alcohol level’ just couldn’t let him be great.

The controversial Instagram twerked then dropped the bomb, adding that what she has achieved at 23, the 30-year-old doctor cum actor hasn’t achieved it yet.

Elozonam, Diane, Mercy and Frodd’s reaction was priceless.

Watch the spicy video below: