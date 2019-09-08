You Have Great Body But Your Brain Is Not Exactly The Biggest – Seyi Tells Tacha

Big Brother Naija housemate and former close friends, Seyi and Tacha recently got into another heated argument after the Saturday Night party.

This is a development of the fight they both had on Thursday because Seyi screamed Tacha’s name and interrupted her sleep when he was looking for a blender to cook.

The pair, who came together to resolve their misunderstanding, ended up on getting into another argument.

Read their exchange below:

Seyi: you are trying so hard to prove that you are better than everybody.

Tacha: I don’t have to prove nada.

Seyi: you have a great body, a great smile but your brain is not exactly the biggest

Tacha: I’m better than everyone and I don’t have to prove it

Seyi: You have a great body and all but let ur brain be the best also. You fine as f$$k but you ain’t shit!

Watch the video below: