You Have Great Body But Your Brain Is Not Exactly The Biggest – Seyi Tells Tacha

Big Brother Naija housemate and former close friends, Seyi and Tacha recently got into another heated argument after the Saturday Night party.
This is a development of the fight they both had on Thursday because Seyi screamed Tacha’s name and interrupted her sleep when he was looking for a blender to cook.
The pair, who came together to resolve their misunderstanding, ended up on getting into another argument.
Read their exchange below:
Seyi: you are trying so hard to prove that you are better than everybody.
Tacha: I don’t have to prove nada.
Seyi: you have a great body, a great smile but your brain is not exactly the biggest
Tacha: I’m better than everyone and I don’t have to prove it
Seyi: You have a great body and all but let ur brain be the best also. You fine as f$$k but you ain’t shit!
Watch the video below:
Seyi told Tacha : You ain't shit. She walked away and he called her a twat. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/hOI4gtlpsr
— Omalicha (@CharryCharmer) September 7, 2019