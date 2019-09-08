You Have Great Body But Your Brain Is Not Exactly The Biggest – Seyi Tells Tacha

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate and former close friends, Seyi and Tacha recently got into another heated argument after the Saturday Night party.

Seyi and Tacha
BBNaija housemates, Seyi and Tacha

This is a development of the fight they both had on Thursday because Seyi screamed Tacha’s name and interrupted her sleep when he was looking for a blender to cook.

The pair, who came together to resolve their misunderstanding, ended up on getting into another argument.

Read their exchange below:

Seyi: you are trying so hard to prove that you are better than everybody.

Tacha: I don’t have to prove nada.

Seyi: you have a great body, a great smile but your brain is not exactly the biggest

Tacha: I’m better than everyone and I don’t have to prove it

Seyi:  You have a great body and all but let ur brain be the best also. You fine as f$$k but you ain’t shit!

Watch the video below:

