17-Year-Old Sets Self Ablaze Over Fiance’s Inability To Raise N17 000 Dowry (Photo)

A 17-year-old lady simply identified as Aisha has set herself ablaze over lover’s inability to raise N17 000 dowry which was demanded by her parents in Albarkawa area in Gusau metropolis in Zamfara state.

According to an eye witness account, the deceased set herself ablaze after her fiance, Umar, whom she had been dating for quite a long time told her parents that he can not afford the dowry.

As narrated by the eye witness:

“She brought a gallon of petrol and a matchbox. She got her self drenched in the petrol and struck a match stick and within a second she got engulfed in flames. Even before setting her self ablaze, her younger sister had tried hard to stop her from taking the dangerous decision by flinging the matchbox from her hand as any time she attempted to strike the matches the younger sister would stop her until when she became tired of stopping and went away.”

“The girl then ran outside the house screaming for help until some good Samaritans arrived and put out the raging flames tormenting her. The girl’s father said he had no money to take her to the hospital as he could only boast of N750 at the time the incident happened.”