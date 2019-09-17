17-Year-Old Sets Self Ablaze Over Fiance’s Inability To Raise N17 000 Dowry (Photo)

by Eyitemi
Aisha before the burn
Aisha before the burn

A 17-year-old lady simply identified as Aisha has set herself ablaze over lover’s inability to raise N17 000 dowry which was demanded by her parents in Albarkawa area in Gusau metropolis in Zamfara state.

According to an eye witness account, the deceased set herself ablaze after her fiance, Umar, whom she had been dating for quite a long time told her parents that he can not afford the dowry.

As narrated by the eye witness:

Read Also: South Africans Set Foreigner Ablaze In Renewed Xenophobic Attack (Video)

“She brought a gallon of petrol and a matchbox. She got her self drenched in the petrol and struck a match stick and within a second she got engulfed in flames. Even before setting her self ablaze, her younger sister had tried hard to stop her from taking the dangerous decision by flinging the matchbox from her hand as any time she attempted to strike the matches the younger sister would stop her until when she became tired of stopping and went away.”

“The girl then ran outside the house screaming for help until some good Samaritans arrived and put out the raging flames tormenting her. The girl’s father said he had no money to take her to the hospital as he could only boast of N750 at the time the incident happened.”

0

You may also like

StarTimes Plays Role To Boost Chinese Cultural Exchange With Nigeria

Baba Suwe: Court Declines NDLEA’s Request

Boko Haram Gets N40million Donation From Algeria-PREMIUM TIMES

Nine-man Gang Arrested In Benue For Cultism, Alleged Murder

Sagay, Lawyers Condemn Police Action At National Assembly

1.5m PVCs Distributed In Sokoto – REC

FG Bans Civil Servants From Accepting Chieftaincy Titles, Engaging In Private Practice

FG Bans Civil Servants From Accepting Chieftaincy Titles, Engaging In Private Practice

Pope Francis Laments Destruction Of Worship Centres In Nigeria

ASUU will end strike within a week, Oshiomhole says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *