South Africans Set Foreigner Ablaze In Renewed Xenophobic Attack (Video)

Disturbing reports of a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals by South Africans have taken the internet by storm.

Information Nigeria recalls the ongoing xenophobic attacks took a new turn after properties, including cars belonging to Nigerians and other non-South Africans, were being destroyed.

A particular video, that is currently circulating on twitter, captures the moment a man was set ablaze on the road while bystanders watched on as he struggled to quench the fire.

The main reason for the attacks is yet to be known.

Watch the video below: