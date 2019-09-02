Female Fans Touch Zlatan Ibile Inappropriately On Stage (Video)

by Amaka

Hit-maker and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile is currently trending online after he was touched inappropriately by female fans while performing on stage.

Zlatan Ibile
Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile

A web user, Vicky shared the now-viral video which captured the moment female fans were seen stretching their hands to get a feel of the rapper’s genitals.

Vicky wrote:

“Babe no get chill, she just dey romance Zlatan prick..thank God they took him away from stage or else who knows”.

Information Nigeria recalls another female fan, Bolanle, whom the rapper had showered expensive gifts on, had appreciated his kind gesture by saying that “he is sweet in and out.”

See video below..

Tags from the story
Bolanle, Vicky, Zlatan Ibile
