Female Fans Touch Zlatan Ibile Inappropriately On Stage (Video)

Hit-maker and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile is currently trending online after he was touched inappropriately by female fans while performing on stage.

A web user, Vicky shared the now-viral video which captured the moment female fans were seen stretching their hands to get a feel of the rapper’s genitals.

Vicky wrote:

“Babe no get chill, she just dey romance Zlatan prick..thank God they took him away from stage or else who knows”.

Information Nigeria recalls another female fan, Bolanle, whom the rapper had showered expensive gifts on, had appreciated his kind gesture by saying that “he is sweet in and out.”

